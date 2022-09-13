Bumrah returns for India at T20 World Cup

NEW DELHI: Indian selectors Monday named pacemen Jasprit Bumrah and Harshal Patel in the squad for the T20 World Cup starting next month in Australia.
Injuries had ruled both men out of the squad for the just-concluded Asia Cup T20 tournament. Fast bowler Mohammed Shami was named as standby while Avesh Khan was dropped from India´s pace arsenal for the marquee event, to be held from October 16 to November 13 Down Under.
India failed to make the final of the Asia Cup after defeats to arch-rivals Pakistan and Sri Lanka in the Super Four stage. Sri Lanka won the title Sunday with a comprehensive 23-run victory over Pakistan.
The selectors also named squads for the upcoming home T20 series against Australia (September 20, 23 and 25) and South Africa (September 28, October 2, October 4). India squad for T20 World Cup:
Rohit Sharma (captain), K.L. Rahul (vice-captain), Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Deepak Hooda, Rishabh Pant, Dinesh Karthik, Hardik Pandya, R. Ashwin, Yuzvendra Chahal, Axar Patel, Jasprit Bumrah, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Harshal Patel, Arshdeep Singh
Standby players - Mohammed Shami, Shreyas Iyer, Ravi Bishnoi, Deepak Chahar
India squad for Australia T20Is: Rohit Sharma (captain), K.L. Rahul (vice-captain), Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Deepak Hooda, Rishabh Pant, Dinesh Karthik, Hardik Pandya, R. Ashwin, Yuzvendra Chahal, Axar Patel, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mohammed Shami, Harshal Patel, Deepak Chahar, Jasprit Bumrah.
