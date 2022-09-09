Imran ‘biggest disaster’, says Maryam

CHISHTIAN: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PMLN) Vice President Maryam Nawaz on Thursday dubbed Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan the ‘biggest disaster’.

Maryam Nawaz was addressing a public gathering here on Thursday, reported local media. She said that Imran Khan used government resources to visit the flood-affected areas. The PTI chief’s dream of regaining power won’t come true, she added.

“If Maryam Nawaz comes to respond, Imran Khan will have no place to hide his face in the world,” she said, adding that in the field of politics, she won’t let Imran Khan rule the roost. “PMLN is fighting against a devil and a vile person. PTI is a gang of miscreants.” She said the people who talk about the state of Madina should refrain from using rough language. “The PTI is trying to set the country on fire with foreign funding,” Maryam said.

She questioned if Imran Khan was appointed on merit, saying that to elect Imran Khan as the prime minister, Nawaz Sharif had to be disqualified. Maryam Nawaz said the PMLN is a party that has played a vital role in Pakistan’s development. She said she was against the price hike as she knew about the public problems very well. She said she never seconded the surge in the prices of petroleum products.