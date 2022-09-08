Send notices to those who used foul language against army: PAC

Public Accounts Committee meeting. —PAC website

ISLAMABAD: The Public Accounts Committee on Wednesday recommended to the Election Commission of Pakistan to send notices to those who used foul language against the Pakistan Army and copies of the notice should also be shared with the committee. The committee also directed the National Accountability Bureau to provide a list of helicopter case defaulters to the Election Commission and issue notices to them and share the copies with the committee.

Chairing a meeting of the Public Accounts Committee, Noor Khan asked the Election Commission to give an answer in yes or no if they had sent a notice to the person who used foul language against the Pakistan Army. “Soldiers stand in front of bullets and this institution is being criticised,” he said, adding that people who are not mentally fit should not be allowed to contest elections.

The chairman PAC, without naming anyone, said that they cannot be above the Constitution by taking out rallies. “We can also bring out rallies…the people who use derogatory words against the Pakistan Army should be behind the bars,” he said.

Meanwhile, Chairman Noor Alam directed the National Accountability Bureau to provide a list of members of parliament, members of provincial assembly, mayors, supervisors and councillors who are defaulters.



Noor Alam, without naming former prime minister Imran Khan, questioned secretary Election Commission how the ECP accepted the nomination papers of the person who was a defaulter of over PKR 70 million in the helicopter case and was contesting election from nine constituencies. He asked whether there were two laws in the country, one for all and second for others. “How a person who is a defaulter was allowed to contest the election,” he questioned.

The secretary Election Commission clarified that no one had declared Imran Khan a defaulter yet and the provincial government of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa also did not send a reference in the helicopter default case. He said in such cases, a reference is sent by the speaker. “Action will be taken only when there is a complaint,” he told the committee.

Noor Alam Khan asked the National Accountability Bureau officials whether they had provided a list of those travelling in the government helicopter of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa to the Election Commission. “The defaulters’ record should be sent to the Election Commission of Pakistan,” he said while directing the NAB to give the list of defaulters to the Election Commission.

Committee member Barjees Tahir said his nomination papers were stopped for a sum of PKR1,500 only.

Noor Alam Khan asked whether the ECP has written a letter to NAB, FIA or State Bank about those who were defaulters. “If I am in default of any institution, disqualify me also,” he said. Noor Alam said the Election Commission should also check the mental condition of candidates, so that no unstable person was spared.

Barjees Tahir said the Election Commission should not announce the results of any defaulters in the by-elections. “If someone is a defaulter of Rs70 million over a helicopter, then results should be withheld,” he suggested.

Sheikh Rohail Asghar said the Election Commission heard the cases for a year. “I wonder if those are favourites as the ECP treats others like me differently,” he remarked. He said that Pervaiz Rasheed and other politicians were prevented from taking part in election on the basis of default.

Secretary Election Commission said that under the law, the Returning Officer takes action against a defaulter and then appellate tribunals are also established.

Responding to the queries of PAC, the secretary Election Commission said that if the reference of the helicopter case comes to the Election Commission of Pakistan, it will take action according to the law. He told the committee the issue of helicopter belongs to the Khyber Pukhtunkhwa government and was not sent to them.

Chairman PAC Noor Alam Khan said that this case has been identified by NAB and the Election Commission will get details from the NAB today. “The Election Commission has also to look at articles 62 and 63 of the Constitution,” he said.

Secretary Election Commission said that no one will be discriminated in any case. “The case of Toshakhana is already pending with the Election Commission,” he told the committee. He said that under the Constitution, a member of assembly can contest elections from multiple constituencies.

Committee member Ms Shahida Akhtar Ali told the committee that the person who is currently contesting election from nine different constituencies will cause a loss of money and reforms should be made in this regard. The Election Commission should take notice of it, she said.

The secretary Election Commission also agreed that there was a need to improve the law on contesting elections from multiple constituencies. He said parliament can amend the law through the Reforms Committee.

Committee member Ahmad Hasan Dehar said how the ECP allowed a person to contest election even after giving him a notice. “He targeted our important institution. If action is not taken against him, then no action should be taken against anyone else,” he said.

The secretary ECP, referring to the Constitution, said that the federal government should have approached the Supreme Court on such matters under Article 72.

Referring to the Constitution, Noor Alam Khan said that first of all, we should be loyal to the State. The PAC chairman directed the Election Commission to issue a notice to anyone who spoke of incitement against the Pakistan Army and whoever is in default, then send them a notice and share the copy with the PAC.

Secretary Election Commission said that this matter should be placed before the Election Commission of Pakistan. Meanwhile, taking up the audit paras of the Ministry of Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony, Chairman Noor Alam Khan said no officer should stay at any post for more than three years. He said Joint Secretary Admin of the Ministry of Religious Affairs has been at his post for four years and secretary Establishment should take action and transfer him.