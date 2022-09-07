PAC seeks list of dual-national officers in govt institutions

ISLAMABAD: The Public Accounts Committee (PAC) Tuesday sought a list and details of all the dual-national officers working in the government institutions and in the judiciary.

The committee also sought a report from the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) over closure of the case against Moonis Elahi and the name of person who ordered the closure of inquiry.

The PAC also summoned Secretary Election Commission in the case of helicopter used by 1,800 persons, including the former prime minister and Chairman PTI Imran Khan, who has to pay around Rs70 million.

The PAC held its meeting with Chairman Noor Alam Khan in the chair. The officials of NAB gave a briefing on the cases. Chairman NAB Aftab Sultan revealed an inquiry had been ordered into the BRT Peshawar bus project, the report of which will come by September 15. He said financial irregularities will be investigated on merit.

Committee member Sheikh Rohail Asghar said the case against Moonis Elahi had been closed. Chairman NAB Aftab Sultan replied he did not have details regarding the case at this time. While taking up the issue of dual nationality of bureaucrats, the chairman PAC sought a list of such persons in all the institutions, including National Assembly, Senate, all the ministries and divisions. He said politicians having dual citizenship are ineligible, but there are bureaucrats with dual nationality at the most sensitive posts, and even dual nationals are in the judiciary. “A dual citizen cannot become a secretary or a judge,” he remarked.

The PAC summoned Secretary Establishment Division and Attorney General for a briefing on the matter. The issue of acceptance of nomination papers of Imran Khan despite his failure to pay Rs70 million in the helicopter case was also discussed in the PAC meeting. The committee summoned secretary Election Commission on the matter.

Use of government helicopter against rules also came under discussion in the meeting. Chairman NAB Aftab Sultan told the committee a list of 1,800 people had been prepared and a list of defaulters will be given to the Election Commission and other institutions.

Committee member Ms Nuzhat Pathan said nomination papers are not accepted in the Election Commission if a person owes Rs1,000. Imran Khan has to pay over Rs70 million, but he is contesting elections, she said. The committee summoned secretary Election Commission in this regard.