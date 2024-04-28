After 'Shehbaz Speed', PM earns 'Man of Action' title

ISLAMABAD: Saudi leadership has declared Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif the “Man of Action” in recognition of his commitment to reviving Pakistan’s economy through massive reforms and foreign investment.
This acknowledgement came during the premier's busy day in Riyadh, where he met different leaders and addressed a special meeting of the World Economic Forum (WEF).
The remarks were made during separate meetings of PM Shehbaz with Saudi Minister for Investment Khalid Al-Falih, Minister for Finance Mohammad Al Jadaan, and Minister for Industry Bandar bin Ibrahim Alkhourayef.
During his meeting with the prime minister on the margins of the Forum, Saudi Minister for Investment Khalid Al-Falih called him a “Man of Action,” recognising his performance and speed of work, along with his commitment to contributing to Pakistan’s development and progress.
This is the second time PM Shehbaz has earned such a distinction from foreign leadership as earlier, he was given the title of “Shehbaz Speed” by a Chinese leader to acknowledge his swift execution of development projects while serving as Punjab chief minister.
“We are all aware of your performance and speed of work,” the Saudi minister said, adding that the prime minister was advancing the mission of progress in Pakistan, with their full support.
“Your mission is our mission,” he remarked.
The Saudi minister for finance said that a delegation of Saudi investors would soon visit Pakistan. Pakistan was a priority for their investment and Saudi Arabia would continue to fully cooperate in the fields of agriculture, information technology and energy.
He also lauded Pakistanis’s prominent role in the progress of Saudi Arabia in different fields.
During the meeting, it was agreed that Saudi Arabia would further explore opportunities of investment in Pakistan. He reaffirmed the support of Saudi Arabia in the economic progress of Pakistan and called the “progress of Pakistan the progress of Saudi Arabia”.
Activist slams envoy for talking about civil rights as Germany "abusing people speaking for rights of Palestinians"
Quetta court suspends politico's arrest warrant till the next hearing scheduled on May 31
Accompanied by foreign and finance ministers, prime minister also expected to meet IMF's managing director
Sindh government has removed the barricades placed outside the CM House on the orders of the top court
PTCL's network is functioning optimally with "no service interruption", company says
Four of total eight state-of-the-art vessels are to be built by KS&EW