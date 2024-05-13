Image taken during a country-wide blackout, on January 10, 2021. — AFP

After mercury rose from 35°C to 37°C in Karachi, prolonged power outages added to the miseries of residents of the port city as some areas faced over ’12-hour loadshedding’ amid extremely hot weather.



Karachiites from different areas of the Sindh capital complained about experiencing “more than 12 hours” loadshedding after the arrival of the summer season.

They said that the “K-Electric” increased the duration of loadshedding immediately amid the recent cycle of heatwaves which also increased difficulties for students who are going to appear in annual examinations.

The most-affected areas by power outages include Korangi, Landhi, Shah Faisal Colony, Cattle Colony, Quaidabad, Malir, Gadap, Gulshan-e-Maymar, Surjani Town, Orangi Town, Baldia Town, Keamari, Liaquatabad, FC Area, Karimabad, Lyari, Old City area, Mehmoodabad, Manzoor Colony and Azam Basti.

Citizens added that they found no respite even in late night hours as electricity outages also continued from 12 midnight to 6am.

On the other hand, the sole power provider in the metropolis, K-Electric claimed that 71% areas were being supplied uninterrupted electricity across Karachi, except for those areas where line losses are high due to non-payment of bills and illegal connections.

Earlier today, the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) said the city's feel-like temperature will fluctuate between 40 to 42 degrees Celsius, while the maximum actual temperature will hover between 35°C to 37°C.

The extreme heat, the Met Office added, will be felt due to more moisture in the air. Meanwhile, the weather will remain hot and dry in most parts of the country throughout this week, while it will be "very hot" in the southern regions.

Owing to their location in the region as well as the impact of climate change, Karachiites remain vulnerable to extreme heatwaves with weather in the city being hot and humid most of the months throughout the year.

In the discourse around heat in the atmosphere, weather analysts often specify the varying temperatures, warning residents to take precautions and stay indoors.