PTI founder Imran Khan (right) and MNA Sher Afzal Marwat. — Facebook/Imran Khan/ Sher Afzal Khan Marwat/File

Incarcerated Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder Imran Khan on Monday said that MNA Sher Afzal Marwat was asked several times not to violate the party's policy before he was expelled from the party's top decision-making bodies, while acknowledging his contributions to the party.



During an interaction with journalists in Adiala Jail, the PTI founder said: "I asked Sher Afzal Marwat not to violate the party policy several times.” The firebrand leader, however, used to attack the party leaders every other day, he added.

Marwat, who remains in the limelight due to his blunt and controversial remarks, landed in hot water after he claimed that Saudi Arabia was also allegedly involved in the toppling of Khan-led government in 2022.



The top leadership of the former ruling party not only distanced itself from Marwat’s statement about Riyadh but also served a show-cause notice on the beleaguered senior leader of the PTI.

He was given three days to respond to the notice and explain his position as to why disciplinary action should not be taken against him.

This is not the first time that Marwat was served notice by his party. In February, PTI had issued a show-cause notice to Marwat over his remarks about the party’s Acting Chairman Barrister Gohar Ali Khan. During a TV show, Marwat had claimed that Gohar was “removed as the party chairman over his unsatisfactory performance”.

Marwat, who made his way to the National Assembly after winning NA seat -41 in the February general election, has been in the headlines for the last few months over his statements, which have considerably unsettled the leadership.

The development follows PTI leader Omar Ayub's announcement regarding Marwat's expulsion from the party's core and political committees, as directed by party founder Imran Khan.

After expelling the firebrand lawmaker from the party's top decision-making bodies, Khan said that he has "no problem with MNA Sher Afzal Marwat if he follows the party line".

Expressing his anger, the PTI founder said that Marwat made the controversial statement at a time when a Saudi delegation was visiting the country.



He also acknowledged Marwat’s sacrifices and contributions to the former ruling party.

The lawyer should not have repeatedly violated the party policy, Khan added.