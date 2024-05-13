FM Dar reaffirms unwavering commitment to SCO Charter

Picture from the meeting between FM Ishaq Dar and Chinese FM and officials on May 13, 2024. — APP

BEIJING: Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Senator Ishaq Dar reaffirmed Pakistan's unwavering support to the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Charter in a meeting with the regional body's secretary-general on the sidelines of foreign ministers' dialogue.

Dar is in China for a four-day visit to co-chair the Fifth Pakistan-China Foreign Ministers’ Strategic Dialogue with Chinese Minister of Foreign Affairs Wang Yi which would cover the full spectrum of Pakistan-China relations

During the meeting, the FM emphasised collaboration among the SCO member states to harness the region's potential for sustained progress and prosperity.

Dar also pledged adherence to the Organisation’s fundamental ideals as well as enunciated in the "Shanghai Spirit" as well as reaffirming commitment to SCO’s security and development cooperation agenda.



The discussion also touched on Pakistan’s initiatives and contributions in its ongoing chairmanship of the SCO Council of Heads of Government.

During the meeting, Ambassador Zhang conveyed his best wishes to the government of Pakistan on taking the country's reins and reiterated the SCO Secretariat’s continued support to Pakistan during its tenure as Chair of the Heads of Government of the Organisation.

Upon his arrival in the Chinese capital, FM Dar was received by Ambassador Wang Fu Kang and Pakistan's Ambassador to China Ambassador Khalil Hashmi.

Besides participation in the foreign ministers' dialogue, the deputy prime minister will also hold meetings with Chinese leaders and senior officials and with prominent business enterprises.