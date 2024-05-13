AJK Prime Minister Chaudhry Anwarul Haq addresses the press conference in Islamabad on May 13, 2024. — Screengrab/Geo News

Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) Prime Minister Chaudhry Anwarul Haq has announced that the government accepted “all demands of Awami Action Committee (AAC)” and “notified subsidies on food and electricity” after violent protests further intensified in the region on the fourth day.



“No one can reject two fundamental demands regarding cheap roti [flatbread] and electricity,” the premier said while addressing a press conference in Islamabad on Monday, adding that Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif assured of his all-out support to address issues of the AJK people.

He clarified that the government had neither intentions to disrupt the peaceful struggle of the AJK people nor it would try to impact any such struggle in future.

Accepting all demands placed by the AAC, the AJK government issued a notification regarding subsidies for power and food commodities. He hoped that peace would be restored in the region after the implementation of the much-anticipated notifications.



Terming the subsidies as the Pakistani government’s "special connection" with the region, Anwar said that the top political and military leadership proved its concrete relationship and respect for the AJK people. He announced that Islamabad would provide Rs23 billion funds to the AJK government.

He gave credit to Pakistan’s establishment and the army chief for taking a special interest in resolving the problems of the AJK people.

He further said that the notification will come into effect immediately and it was a permanent arrangement which would be part of forthcoming budget for FY2024-25.

As per the notification, the flour price has been reduced from Rs3,100 to Rs2,000 per 40 kilogramme.

Subsequently, electricity prices will be Rs3 per unit for usage between 1-100 units, Rs5 per unit for usage between 100-300 units and Rs6 per unit for the 300-above slab.

Commercial rates of electricity have been fixed at Rs10 per unit for 1-300 unit slab and for 300 or above slab, it has been fixed at Rs15 per unit.

Earlier today, the AAC protestors continued to march on Muzaffarabad, refusing to go home despite the approval of a Rs23 billion grant by PM Shehbaz on an urgent basis to resolve issues of people in the AJK.

The development came after violent protests erupted in the AJK on AAC’s call against inflated electricity bills and taxes.

A meeting presided by the PM approved the grant was summoned over unrest in AJK. It was presided by the PM and attended by federal ministers and leaders of the allied parties. It reviewed the developing situation of the territory thoroughly.

The Kashmiri leadership and participants of the meeting thanked the premier for the financial aid.

Meanwhile, AJK Chief Secretary Muhammad Usman Chachar said a deal regarding the AAC’s demands had been reached. He said that internet services in AJK were also restored.