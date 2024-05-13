Nation owes its freedom, security to 'valiant warriors': COAS Gen Munir

COAS General Asim Munir heartens an attendee at the GHQ Investiture ceremony on May 13, 2024. — X/@PakistanFauj

Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Asim Munir on Monday heaped praise on the martyrs, saying that the country owed its freedom and security to the virtue of the soldiers of armed forces, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said.



The military’s media wing said that the army chief expressed these views at the Investiture ceremony held at the General Headquarters (GHQ) in Rawalpindi.

The army chief conferred military awards upon army personnel for their acts of gallantry during operations and meritorious services rendered to the nation at the ceremony, as per the military's media wing.

The ISPR said that a large number of senior army officers and families of awardees attended the ceremony.

“Officers and soldiers were awarded medals including Sitara-I-Imtiaz (Military) and Tamgha-I-Basalat (Medal of Good Conduct),” it stated.

The medals awarded to the martyrs were received by their family members.

Paying rich tribute to the martyrs and their families for their sacrifices and acts of gallantry, the army chief said: “There is nothing more noble than laying one’s life [in] defence of motherland and the sacrifices of our martyrs strengthen our resolve to fight with utmost dedication and spirit of sacrifice.”

On the occasion, Gen Munir also lauded brave families of the martyrs for their high spirits and sacrifices rendered by them.

“The shuhada (martyrs) and ghazis are our national heroes and the nation owes its independence and security to the sacrifices of its valiant warriors,” he said.

“Our shuhada are, indeed, the beacons of hope and resilience for the nation,” the army chief added.