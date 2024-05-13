PM Shehbaz steps down as PML-N president

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif waves at the crowd during a PML-N gathering. — X/@CMShehbaz

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has resigned from the post of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) president, sources told Geo News on Monday.

Following the senior politician’s resignation, PML-N has decided to convene a meeting of the party’s central council on May 18 in Lahore under Clause 15 of the party constitution.

PML-N Secretary General Ahsan Iqbal has sent notices regarding the meeting to all the members of the general council.

PM Shehbaz has sent his resignation to the party supremo and had informed him about his decision two days ago. Following the party’s central council meeting, Nawaz will now be elected as party president.

PM Shehbaz’s decision comes weeks after reports of party supremo Nawaz Sharif returning to the helm of PML-N’s affairs began circulating with even the senior leadership confirming the development.

The party’s Punjab chapter President Rana Sanaullah, last month, said Nawaz would retake the ruling party’s driving seat after the veteran politico received a “clean chit” from the courts and National Accountability Bureau (NAB) in multiple cases lodged against him.

Sanaullah said: “Nawaz Sharif will lead the party again. The PML-N will move forward under his leadership."

The PML-N supremo got “clean chit” from the courts, he added.

Nawaz had stepped down as the country's prime minister in 2017 after he was disqualified for life from holding public office by the Supreme Court for not declaring a receivable salary.

Following his trial in the Panama Papers case, the Supreme Court, in February 2018, disqualified Nawaz as PML-N president.

In its verdict, the top court had said that a person disqualified under Articles 62 and 63 cannot serve as the head of a political party. The veteran politician, however, arrived back home from London after four years of self-imposed exile in October last year.

On January 8, 2024, the top court scrapped lifetime bans on contesting elections for people with criminal convictions, paving the way for Nawaz to take a fourth shot at power.

The PML-N, on May 7, held a meeting — chaired by the supremo — with its stalwarts in attendance to take important decisions about the party’s upcoming general council meeting scheduled to be held in May 11, 2024.

As per sources, the meeting decided on re-election for the post of party president with Nawaz being named as its new head, while Khawaja Saad Rafique to be elected as its secretary general. The resolution to make Nawaz the president will be presented in the general council meeting.

PML-N Punjab has already unanimously passed the resolution to make Nawaz the party president. Party sources said it has been decided to separate government and organisational positions to make the party active and organised at the public level by reorganising.