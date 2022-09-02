PAC seeks probe report on purchase of Rs243m weapons

ISLAMABAD: The Public Accounts Committee (PAC) on Thursday, assailed the Airport Security Force (ASF) for compromising the audit para relating to the violation of laws in the purchase of over Rs243 million of weapons bought by the ASF in alleged violation of the rules and regulations at the level of the Departmental Accounting Committee (DAC) and immediately sought an inquiry report pertaining to it within a week’s time.

The Public Accounts Committee also took notice of PIA’s VIP chartered flight operations and sought a record of those availing PIA’s VVIP flight during the last ten-years. The Public Accounts Committee held a meeting with Noor Alam Khan in the chair, in which the audit para related to the Aviation Division for the financial year 2019-20, were examined.

According to the audit para documents, ASF Karachi purchased over Rs240 million worth of arms in the year 2017, but the requisite quality and quantity certificates were not availed, and neither was the certificate of acquisition of the arms obtained, were issued. While expressing strong reservation on compromising the audit para related to the purchase of weapons, Chairman PAC, Noor Alam Khan asserted that no one, including the prime minister is above the law.

Khan ordered an inquiry within a week and said whosoever was involved in preparation of fake documents; swift action would be taken against them. “An FIR should be registered against the officers involved and if they are military officers, the concerned should be informed for action,” he said.

The Chairman PAC remarked that illicit support and protection continues to be given to blue-eyed people involved in mega projects. Khan stressed further, that the Auditor General’s Office and the FIA are aware of major cases that were deliberately being delayed on political grounds. Khan maintained he had acute reservations about such cases and would give evidence himself, as ‘there will be an accountability of every penny.

“The Prime Minister, Chief Justice or Auditor General is not above the law, whoever spends even a penny will be accountable,” he said. The Auditor General of Pakistan assured to reopen the audit para of the Airport Security Force.

During the meeting, the PAC also took a notice of PIA’s VVIP flight operations and sought a record of those who availed PIA’s VVIP flight during the last ten-years.Alam Khan enquired about the VVIP flights operated by the PIA and details of persons who befitted from such flights, ironically PIA officials were unaware of those who enjoyed the luxury of such flights.

On the issue of loss due to PIA’s premier service, Additional DG FIA said, that an inquiry has been initiated and that he needed two months’ time to complete the inquiry.However, Noor Alam Khan sanctioned fifteen-days to the FIA for completing the inquiry and aptly submitting a report to the committee.

Alam Khan inquired, as to why, and under which law PIA’s Business Class was abolished. The PIA officials told the committee that it was stopped, due to the lack of an entertainment system on the flights. Khan ordered the PIA to resume the Business Class at the very earliest, without any further delay.

While examining the audit para, the officials told the committee that during 2016, 350 iPads were rented out for one and a half years, causing a loss of Rs99 million to the national exchequer.

The PIA officials said that the FIA is investigating the iPad rental and a case has been registered against seven people, three have been arrested and three are on bail.Conclusively, Khan ordered the PIA to seek an apology from passengers for delaying the flight from Multan to Saudi Arabia on August 25, and punish those responsible for the inordinate delay.