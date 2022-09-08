Canadian envoy meets Maryam

LAHORE:The Ambassador of Canada, H.E. Wendy Gilmour called on PMLN Central Vice President Maryam Nawaz Sharif here on Wednesday.
The meeting took place at the residence of Maryam Nawaz in Jati Umrah. The matters related to mutual interest were discussed during the meeting. Industrialist Pervez Butt meets Nawaz: Industrialist Pervez Butt and his daughter PMLN’s MPA Hina Pervez Butt met with former prime minister and party leader Nawaz Sharif in London.
During the meeting, topics including Pakistan's current political and flood situation were discussed. On this occasion, Senator Ishaq Dar was also present. Mian Nawaz Sharif asserted that political activities can be run afterwards while flood affected people must be helped out at every cost, Hina said while talking to The News. She said Nawaz Sharif said that untiring efforts must be done to extend relief to the masses throughout the country.
