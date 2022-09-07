Two drown, three rescued in Kohistan

MANSEHRA: Two youngsters drowned and three others were rescued on Tuesday after they fell into a stream from a makeshift bridge at the place where a concrete bridge was swept away by the recent flash floods in Dubair area of Lower Kohistan. “The bodies of the two boys were recovered from the stream,” Zulfiqar Khan Jadoon, the district police officer, told reporters.

Fazl Haq and Saghir Zareen and three other youngsters were crossing the temporary bridge on the stream when they fell into the water. The locals rescued three of them. The bodies of Fazl Haq and Saghir Zareen were found by the local divers beneath the New China Bridge.

The recent flash floods swept away houses, bridges and roads in Dubair valley. The people affected by the floods assembled at the New China Bridge in Dubair and blocked the Karakoram Highway to traffic.

Led by a local elder, Malik Salahuddin, they raised slogans, demanding the government to provide a helicopter to transport the bodies to their native Gagh village.