Rs1.8bn UHS surplus budget approved

LAHORE:The 51st meeting of the University of Health Sciences (UHS) Board of Governors held Tuesday approved a surplus budget of Rs1.889 billion for the financial year 2022-23.

Former chief justice of Pakistan, Justice (Retd) Tassadeq Hussain Jillani chaired the meeting which also approved funds of Rs10 million, donated to the university, for relief work in flood-affected remote areas of Punjab and Sindh.

Moreover, the board was apprised that university officers and faculty would donate their one day's salary to the flood relief fund. UHS Vice-Chancellor Prof Ahsan Waheed Rathore, Prof Anwaar A Khan, Pro-VC Prof Maroof Aziz Khan, Registrar Dr Asad Zaheer, and representatives of the Specialised Healthcare and Finance departments of Punjab attended the meeting while PTI MNA Ms Andleeb Abbas participated through a video link.

The board set up a committee for flood relief activities with Prof Maroof Aziz as its convener, which would submit its recommendations within a week. Andleeb Abbas and the representative of the Punjab Health department would also be part of the committee. The committee would also make recommendations to deal with the diseases that might spread in the flood-affected areas in coming days after surveying various sites.

Later, UHS Treasurer, Baquee bin Haneef, presented the university's budget to the board which was unanimously approved. In the budget, Rs1.313 billion was earmarked for the City campus and Rs575.481 million for the Jinnah Campus, Kala Shah Kaku. A 15 percent increase in the salaries of the employees as ad hoc relief allowance was also approved.

According to the budget estimates, UHS will spend 10 percent of the total budget on research, and an amount of Rs12 million allocated for specialised research. The percentage of the city campus development budget was kept at 17.94 percent while Rs20 million allocated for scholarships.