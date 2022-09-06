Flood 2022 and relief efforts by armed forces of Pakistan

Whenever the nation of Pakistan faces a challenge, it can count on its armed, naval and air forces to support it to their fullest capability. This remains true for the current flood situation, which has wreaked havoc through all provinces of the country and taken more than 1000 lives. The Pakistan Army, Navy and Air Force are all actively participating in flood relief efforts, fulfilling their duty of service.

Both the army and the air force have established relief funds for the victims of the flooding, named “Army Relief Fund for Flood Affectees” and “Pakistan Air Force Flood Relief Fund”. In this spirit, all the general officers of the army have also donated their one-month salary to help the victims. Apart from this, other officers are also giving financial donations on a voluntary basis. The efforts of the Pakistan Air Force Women’s Association (PAFWA) has resulted in a collection of cash donations amounting to more than Rs 14 million.

Besides monetary assistance, all three branches of the country’s defence are distributing rations on-ground themselves. The Pakistan Army has established more than 200 relief collection points through the country - about 99,000 pounds of ration and cooked food packs have already been distributed amongst needy families. The PAFWA have collected clothing items for more than 700 gents, 9700 ladies and 10000 children, and also distributed roughly 1200 blankets/quilts and 1000 beddings. Donations are being dispatched to flood relief camps established by PAF in flood-affected areas throughout the country for further distribution among the needy. The Pakistan Navy troops have distributed ration bags, cooked food, fresh drinking water, tents and other necessities to the affected populace. Medical camps have also been set up. The Pakistan Army established four medical camps at Badin, Sujawal, Thatta and Umerkot where more than 1700 patients were treated. The PAF has also established free medical camps with 2889 patients having already been attended to by the air force’s own paramedical team. Additionally, 1,400 persons were housed in field camps of Risalpur where they were provided with free medical treatment, food and shelter. Free ration and medical relief camps by the Pakistan Air Force have also been established in Naltar valley.

One of the most important contributions of the military branches are their rescue operations. The Pakistan Army is engaged in a massive rescue and relief operation in the areas affected by torrential rains and flash floods. As part of its national responsibility, the Pakistan Army has established a Relief and Rescue Organisation under Headquarters Army Air Defence Command to manage relief and rescue operations. Teams rescued a number of people stranded in the affected areas including women and children along with their belongings and shifted them to safer places. An example of the relentless bravery shown by the Pakistan Army is that of Lieutenant General Sarfaraz Ali, Commander Engineers 12 Corps Brigadier Muhammad Khalid, Major Saeed Ahmed, Major Muhammad Talha Manan and Naik Mudassir Fayyaz who embraced martyrdom after their helicopter crashed during a rescue operation on August 01, 2022. The military helicopter lost contact with the air traffic control while it was en route from Quetta to Karachi, amid the stormy weather.

PAF bases are actively participating in relief operations on the special instructions of Air Chief Marshal Zaheer Ahmed Baber Sidhu, Chief of the Air Staff, Pakistan Air Force. Helicopters were deployed in flood-stricken areas as part of the fleet of helicopters of Army Aviation and the Pakistan Navy. Emergency Response teams are assisting civil administration in rescue and relief efforts in the flood-affected areas of South Punjab, Balochistan and Sindh. Hundreds of locals trapped during floods in Kot Magsi, Bagh head, Habib Kot, Sohbatpur, Fazilpur and Hajipur areas have been evacuated to safe places. Rescue operations have been expanded to include Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) in addition to the ongoing relief and rehabilitation operation in flood-affected areas of Balochistan, Sindh and South Punjab. PAF rescue teams rescued 800 persons from Kheshki village and Nowshera Kallan of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and moved them to safer places.

The Pakistan Navy is conducting rescue operations in the form of operating helicopters for rapid access to deep areas and immediate reaction to life-threatening situations and by using diving teams. Thousands of survivors from small villages in Mirpur Khas, Qambar Shahdadkot and Dadu have been evacuated so far by the Pakistan Navy. By operating boats in challenging circumstances at night and at long distances, the Pakistan Navy has rescued stranded families in flooded areas. They have further extended their flood relief activities in Dera Ismail Khan and the surrounding areas of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, besides ongoing operations in the rural areas of Sindh.