Kaghan hoteliers offer discounts on services

MANSEHRA: The hoteliers in Kaghan valley on Monday announced discounts on rooms, four-wheelers, food and other services to attract tourists.

“We are saddened by the devastation in the aftermath of the recent floods in Swat and elsewhere in the rest of the country. As a goodwill gesture, we invite the people to visit Kaghan valley to help them come out of the trauma. The business in Kaghan valley is as usual as it was before the floods hit the country,” Seth Matiullah, President of the Hoteliers Association told a press conference in Naran.

Flanked by a group of hoteliers, he said that neighbouring Manoor valley was affected by the flash floods and some hotels were swept away by the floodwater, but Kaghan Valley remained safe. “The flow of traffic between Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Gilgit-Baltistan is as usual via Mansehra-Naran-Jalkhad road but because of fear triggered by the recent floods the tourism industry in the valley has been adversely affected,” Matiullah said. He said the hotel rooms would be offered at a 50 per cent discount while four-wheelers and restaurants would offer travel services and meals at a 20 per cent discount.

Speaking on the occasion, Hussain Deen, Chairmen of the Hoteliers Association, said the roads leading to Lake Saiful Muluk, Dodipatsar, Lolusar and other destinations in the valley were welcoming tourists as usual.

“Swat was affected by the flash floods and hotels were washed away there. The hotels in Kaghan valley are running as usual,” Hussain Deen said.

JAMRUD: A meeting on the typhoid vaccination campaign was held at the deputy commissioner’s office in Jamrud.

Chaired by Deputy Commissioner Shah Fahad, the meeting discussed basic arrangements for the typhoid vaccination campaign, its importance and challenges being faced, etc.The 12-day campaign under the supervision of the Khyber district administration will begin on October 3 in urban union councils across the district and will continue until October 15.