Villarreal thump struggling Elche

MADRID: Villarreal thrashed struggling Elche 4-0 in La Liga on Sunday to keep their unbeaten start intact and stay within two points of leaders Real Madrid. Gerard Moreno and Giovani Lo Celso scored in the first half before Francis Coquelin and Jose Luis Morales struck in the closing minutes.

Unai Emery’s side are the only team yet to concede a goal in the Spanish top flight and sit level on 10 points with Barcelona. Athletic Bilbao’s unbeaten run ended with a 1-0 home loss to Espanyol as Martin Braithwaite scored on his debut