Recent months have been tough for Pakistan. Political upheavals, economic crisis and the devastating floods that have left one-third of the country under water. In such a gloomy backdrop, Pakistan’s thrilling five-wicket win against India in a Super Four match of the Asia Cup in Dubai on Sunday night came as a rare piece of good news in these troubled times. It was indeed a much-needed result for the national team. Pakistan were beaten by India in a close group game in the Asia Cup a week ago and needed to beat their old rivals to strengthen their chances of reaching the final of the regional tournament. It was a sweet win considering that it came in a big run-chase in which Pakistan had lost their captain and batting mainstay Babar Azam early in the innings. Once again one of the heroes for Pakistan in this heavyweight clash was their spirited wicketkeeper-batsman Mohammad Rizwan. He anchored the Pakistani innings by top scoring with 71 despite having hurt himself after landing awkwardly on his right leg during the first half of the high-intensity game. He stays as the tournament’s top-scorer with knocks of 43 and 78 in Pakistan’s previous two games. While Rizwan played a key role, it was all-rounder Mohammad Nawaz, who changed the game just when it seemed that India would run away with it. His 20-ball 42 gave Pakistan the impetus they needed and later Asia Ali and Khushdil Shah finished the job to secure a memorable win.

Pakistan are now in a perfect position to qualify for the September 11 final. But they will need to be at the top of their game to counter the threat posed by a resurgent Sri Lanka and Afghanistan, a dangerous team which would be desperately looking for a win to stay in contention for the title. There is quite a big possibility that Pakistan and India might meet in the final which if happens would be their third game within a fortnight. It would be a real treat for cricket fans all over the world if the two sides make it to the finale. Political tensions mean that the two neighbours only play each other in multi-nation events. Having seen back-to-back cliff-hangers within a week in Dubai, one must say that it’s a pity they don’t meet more often. The intensity the two sides and their fans bring to the field is unmatched in the cricket world.

Meanwhile, Pakistan should capitalize on the momentum and go all out for the Asia Cup title. The Asia Cup serves as a warm-up event for the T20 World Cup to be played in Australia in October-November this year. A victory here would certainly lift Pakistan’s morale. It was in 2009 that Pakistan won their only T20 World Cup title in England. To regain the coveted title, Pakistan will need to bring more consistency. Injuries to key players, especially their match-winning pacer Shaheen Shah Afridi, doesn’t augur well. Pakistan need to quickly fix any chinks in their armour to win the Asia Cup before launching a sucsessful World Cup campaign Down Under.