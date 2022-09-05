How Bentley was brought to Pakistan

Bentley Mulsanne. — Screengrab/Geo News

KARACHI: The Customs authorities on Sunday took Bentley Mulsanne, the car stolen from London and imported to Pakistan, into custody and started a probe into how the car was brought to Pakistan.

According to sources, the Customs Department allowed the import of one of the most luxury cars after a letter was written by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs. The sources said the car was imported by an ambassador during the tenure of the PTI government, adding that the Customs Department has taken it into custody on the request of the ambassador of an Eastern European country. The sources said the former ambassador imported the car under the exemption certificate 6021.

According to the letter of Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the envoy was issued the exemption certificate on November 22, 2019, while the former ambassador Alexander Brew came to Pakistan in September 2019 and was recalled in September 2020. The incumbent ambassador refused to own the car and requested for de-registration of the vehicle, saying it was not in his possession.

The Foreign Ministry said in the letter that the embassy informed it that more than $550,000 (without duty) worth luxury vehicle should be taken into custody. The sources said the Ministry of Foreign Affairs’ probe letter has been sent to the deputy collector, Customs Enforcement, Karachi, for action.