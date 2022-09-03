Bentley stolen from London found in Karachi

LONDON: Authorities in Karachi have recovered a highly expensive vehicle ‘Bentley Mulsanne’ (around £250000) which was stolen from London and then shipped to the port city.



The Collectorate of Customs Enforcement (CCE), Karachi, has confirmed that the UK’s intelligence agency tipped off Pakistani authorities that the stolen vehicle is parked in a house in Karachi’s DHA area.

The Federal Board of Revenue’s Collectorate of Customs said in a statement: “A credible information was received from a national agency of a friendly country that a grey Bentley Mulsanne, V8 Automatic, VIN Number SCBBA63Y7FC001375, Engine Number CKB304693 was stolen from London and their intelligence agency indicated that the said vehicle is supposed to be parked at 15-B, South 10th Street, DHA, Karachi.”

It’s understood that those involved in the theft failed to remove or switch off the tracing tracker which helped the UK authorities to find the exact location of the vehicle through the advanced tracking system.

Courtesy Auto Express

When the FBU officials raided the house, they found that the Bentley was having Pakistani registration No Plate BRS-279 (2020 Sindh) at the back side of the vehicle and a white coloured handmade number plate bearing BRS-279 was found on the front side of the vehicle.



The FBR said that the chassis number of the vehicle was matched with the given details of the stolen vehicle, provided by the UK authorities.

During the initial investigation, the owner of the vehicle disclosed that the vehicle was sold to him by another person, who took all the responsibilities to clear all required documentation from the concerned authorities.

The officials lifted the vehicle to its depot after failing to find its keys.

“Due to non-availability of the key of the said vehicle, arrangements were made to lift the vehicle by car carrier. The recovered vehicle was loaded on a car carrier for taking it to ASO HQ-NMB Wharf for the further completion of legal formalities.”