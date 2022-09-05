Never again

The monsoon floods have left Pakistan in a woeful state. The sheer loss of lives, property, incomes, livestock and crops will have impacts far beyond 2022. If that was not worrying enough, many predict that crises like these will occur again, given Pakistan’s vulnerability to climate change. We simply cannot afford a repeat of this disaster, it would be too much for our already fragile economy and society to bear. The government needs to commence building preventative infrastructure such as dams and barrages immediately.
Kinanah Shahbaz
Islamabad
