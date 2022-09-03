Gill approaches IHC for bail in sedition case

ISLAMABAD: Senior PTI leader Shahbaz Gill on Friday approached Islamabad High Court (IHC) after continuous efforts to get bail from a trial court in a sedition case filed against him.

PTI Chairman Imran Khan’s chief of staff Gill has been in detention since last month when he was arrested after a treason case was filed against him for inciting mutiny within the Pakistan Army through his remarks during a private TV channel show. The politician has nominated Kohsar Police Station SHO, City Magistrate Ghulam Murtaza and others as parties in the plea, stating that he was arrested by Kohsar police on August 9.

He requested the court that he be released on bail, stating that senior doctors at Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS) performed a medical examination on August 17 and the medical board found “evidence of physical torture”.

The court fixed September 5 as the date it will hear the plea. The PTI has repeatedly demanded the party leader’s bail, alleging that he is facing humiliation, torture and sexual abuse in police custody.