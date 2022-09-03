CM wants rules framed to ensure efficient service delivery

PESHAWAR: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Mahmood Khan on Friday directed the relevant authorities to frame rules to ensure efficient service delivery.

An official handout said he was chairing a meeting about reform initiatives in the province.

Provincial Ministers Taimur Saleem Jhagra and Shaukat Yousafzai, Chief Secretary Shehzad Bangash, Additional Chief

Secretary Shahab Ali Shah, Senior Member Board of Revenue

Zakir Hussain Afridi, Principal Secretary to Chief Minister Amjad

Ali Khan and others attended the meeting.

Mahmood Khan directed the officials to make the rules within 15 days under the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Civil Administration (Public Service Delivery and Good Governance) Act 2020.

He added the government was working to bring reforms at every level to ensure efficient service delivery. The chief minister said the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf government had introduced reforms in every sector.

Mahmood Khan directed the authorities to come up with proposals for the transfer of state land from one department to the other. He said complicated procedures hindered the execution of development projects.

He said the policy for transfer of civil servants after every two years should be implemented in letter and spirit and directed that an automated system be developed for the purpose.

The chief minister stated the reforms initiatives undertaken by the government during the last four years had started yielding results and were being appreciated.

He said as soon as the flood situation improved, a comprehensive campaign would be planned against encroachments throughout the province to prevent the floods from causing damage in the future. The chief minister maintained the government believed in providing relief to the people.

Good governance, anti-encroachment drives, construction of embankments, flood protection walls and other arrangements reduced the damage that could have been caused otherwise, he said. The chief minister approved amendments to the Efficiency and Disciplinary Rules 2011.