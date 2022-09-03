Vultures arrive

The incessant rains have caused severe flash floods, disturbing the way of life for people whose homes, livestock, and land have been damaged. As the shelter-less survivors await help, financial exploitation has begun. Prices of essential items such as tents, rain-safety nets and bottled water have skyrocketed. These items used to cost a few hundred rupees but are now being sold for thousands. The government has failed to address this issue, leaving the victims to deal with such exploitation. The federal government must ensure that the various local administrations maintain a check on the prices at which items are being sold. Those found guilty of overcharging must be held accountable.

Javed Panhyar

Kandhkot