Two labourers killed as mine caves in

ABBOTTABAD: Two workers were killed while one was rescued in a very critical condition when a mine caved in near the Sherwan area late Tuesday.

According to police and Rescue 1122 officials, the phosphate mine caved in at Khanda Khoo village buried the three labourers working there.

The Rescue 1122 men with the help of local police and local residents started the rescue operation. The Rescue 1122 and police recovered the bodies of two labourers — Abdur Razzaq and Ghazi. The third worker Shamasud din was pulled out of the mine in critical condition and was shifted to the Ayub Teaching Hospital.

All three workers belonged to the Kaghan valley and it was reported that no proper safety measures were being taken by the mine owner. No official from the Mine and Mineral Department has visited the site of the incident.