Jennifer Garner drops parenting truth bomb on teens with Kylie Kelce: 'They're amazing'

Jennifer Garner shares surprising take on raising teens with Kylie Kelce: 'They're amazing'

Jennifer Garner is spilling her two cents on raising teenagers as an experienced mom with Kylie Kelce.

During the latest episode of Kylie Kelce's Not Gonna Lie podcast, the 53-year-old mom shared her insights on parenting teenage kids, as Jennifer is herself mom to Samuel, 13, Seraphina, 17, and Violet, 20, whom he shares with ex-husband Ben Affleck.

The proud mom of three said, “Well, the cool thing is teenagers are amazing.

“They're funny. They have all these interests you never could have predicted. They're thoughtful.”

The 13 Going on 30 star went on to say, "Everybody has their moments. We have our moments, but you grow up with them. It's not like somebody's gonna hand you a 14-year-old and say, ‘Here, deal with this.’ You will have been through every age. You will have had little foreshadowing of what this is gonna be like. You will have practiced.”

Sharing her wise words with Kylie when her children get older, as she is also mom to four daughters, Jennifer said, “Every day as a mom is a new day to say, ‘Okay. That didn't work. Let me try again.'"

“Every day is a fresh start. Every day is an opportunity, and if you can just keep giving yourself that grace, you get there, and you're suddenly just like, ‘Oh, this is fun.’”