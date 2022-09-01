Infrastructure repairs have begun in Karachi: Ghani

As the monsoon period has ended, the Sindh government has initiated work to rebuild the damaged civic infrastructure in Karachi.

Sindh Labour Minister Saeed Ghani stated this on Wednesday as he visited different sites of District East to review ongoing works to repair roads and other civic infrastructure damaged by the recent heavy rains.

Ghani visited Amir Khushro Road, Tipu Sultan Road and adjoining streets. He was accompanied by industrialist Zahid Saeed, District Municipal Corporation (DMC) East Administrator Rehmatullah Shaikh and civic officials.

Ghani said the Sindh government had started work to restore the roads and streets in the city that had been devastated by heavy rains. He added that in the first stage, main throughfares and adjoining roads in the city were being repaired and in the second phase, the basic civic infrastructure of residential neighbourhoods would be revived.

He vowed that the civic problems related to sewerage and drainage system in residential localities would be resolved on a priority basis, and the Sindh government would do its best to revive the civic infrastructure of the city in the shortest possible time. He said the concerned citizens would soon feel improvement in this regard.

Saeed mentioned that the road infrastructure in the city was damaged due to overflowing wastewater from the drainage system. He said he was pleased that the Sindh government had started work to overhaul rain-damaged civic infrastructure in the city.

He said the DMC East should involve the Karachi Water and Sewerage Board, and Karachi Metropolitan Corporation for improving the drainage system in the district. The DMC East administrator said the district administration had been playing its role to ensure that the overflowing water from the drains did not damage important roads in the district.

He added that the DMC would make sure that the citizens would not face again the civic issues they had faced during the recent heavy rains.