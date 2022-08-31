Manzoor Jr laid to rest

LAHORE: The funeral prayer of Pakistan's hockey legend Olympian Manzoor Hussain Junior was offered in Singhpura area of Lahore Monday night and he was laid to rest in a local graveyard.
A large number of players, officials of the Pakistan Hockey Federation (PHF), relatives and residents of the neighborhood attended the funeral prayer.
Manzoor had been taken to a private hospital in the morning after he suffered a heart attack. Two stents were planted in his heart but he could not recover.
After the funeral prayer, former PHF Secretary Asif Bajwa in a conversation with reporters, said that Manzoor was a wonderful person and had remarkable achievements in hockey.
