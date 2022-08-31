Secretaries transferred

LAHORE:The Punjab government has issued notification regarding transfer and posting of following officers on Tuesday.

According to the notification, Nabeel Javed, Secretary School Education Department, has been transferred and posted as Secretary Labour & Human Resource Department against a vacant post. Waqas Ali Mahmood, Secretary Social Welfare & Bait-ul-Maal, has also been transferred and posted as Secretary School Education.

Moreover, Waqas Ali will also hold the additional charge of post of Secretary Social Welfare and Bait-ul-Maal, until posting of regular incumbent.

The order regarding transferring Additional Deputy Commissioner (Revenue) Bahawalnagar Zaheer Abbas Chattha and posting him as Deputy Commissioner Khanewal, was held in abeyance until the by-election of Constituency PP-241 Bahawalnagar-V. Meanwhile, Omer Iftekhar Sherazi, Additional Deputy Commissioner (Revenue) Khanewal, will hold the additional charge of the post of DC Khanewal until further orders.

Aamir Jan and Dr Wasif Khursheed, attending National Management Course, were posted as Commissioner Lahore and Secretary Higher Education respectively, while Syed Najaf Iqbal, Secretary Higher Education, was directed to report S&GAD for further orders. Aamir Hussain Ghazi, awaiting posting, was posted as Project Director, PMU, P&SHD. Zeeshan Javaid, OSD, was posted as PHA DG vice Umar Jahangir already transferred and posted as DG Public Libraries Punjab.