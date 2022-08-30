100, 000 malaria testing kits for flood hit districts

LAHORE:Primary and Secondary Healthcare department has decided to provide 100,000 malaria testing kits to flood-hit districts in the province of Punjab. Punjab Minister for Primary and Secondary Health Care Dr Akhtar Malik on Monday presided over a meeting which reviewed the steps of the Health department in flood-hit areas. He said that 30,000 kits would be provided in Dera Ghazi Khan and same amount of kits in Rajanpur Districts, adding that 10,000 each malaria testing kits would be provided to Layyah, Bhakkar, Mianwali and Muzzafargarh. The minister further said that kits would arrive in these districts by tomorrow (Wednesday) night.