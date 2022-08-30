100, 000 malaria testing kits for flood hit districts

LAHORE:Primary and Secondary Healthcare department has decided to provide 100,000 malaria testing kits to flood-hit districts in the province of Punjab. Punjab Minister for Primary and Secondary Health Care Dr Akhtar Malik on Monday presided over a meeting which reviewed the steps of the Health department in flood-hit areas. He said that 30,000 kits would be provided in Dera Ghazi Khan and same amount of kits in Rajanpur Districts, adding that 10,000 each malaria testing kits would be provided to Layyah, Bhakkar, Mianwali and Muzzafargarh. The minister further said that kits would arrive in these districts by tomorrow (Wednesday) night.
LAHORE:An NGO the World of Wellness Health has started digital healthcare and free medical consultation via audio and...
LAHORE:The Financial Aid programme at Forman Christian College , facilitates successful academic pursuits of...
LAHORE: District administration has launched a massive operation against charity meat-sellers standing alongside the...
LAHORE:Around 113 new cases were reported in various parts of Punjab during the last 24 hours. P&SHD Secretary Imran...
LAHORE:All Pakistan Federation of Trade Unions has called upon industrialists to donate one day of their profit to...
LAHORE:Al-Mustafa Eye Hospital has dispatched a team of expert doctors under the supervision of King Edward Medical...
Comments