China’s right

The speaker of the US House of Representatives’ recent visit to Taiwan does not bode well for world peace. China’s claim over Taiwan was cemented by the Shanghai Communique, which reiterated that Taiwan was a part of China. Despite this, the US is provoking China.

The repercussions of war in the Indo-Pacific region will be damaging because this region provides both China and the US with economic growth and strategic importance. China will not compromise on its sovereignty and will respond in the strongest way possible.

Hidayat Khan

Islamabad