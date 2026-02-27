Harry Styles clarifies what he has and hasn’t had done among cosmetic procedures

Harry Styles has addressed long-running rumours about his hair.

The conversation took place during an appearance on Brittany Broski’s Royal Court, released on Wednesday, where the 32-year-old singer was asked whether his teeth were fake. He replied that they were not, but his hairline was.

“No. This hairline, though…”, he quipped.

Speculation about the Grammy winner’s hair began roughly four years ago, when online gossip account DeuxMoi published a blind item about an “A list musician / occasional actor” who had allegedly gone nearly bald and was wearing a wig. Some fans suspected Styles was the unnamed figure.

The former One Directioner has also been aware of the long-running chatter about his hair as he admitted in a 2022 Rolling Stone interview that collaborator Kid Harpoon frequently sent him messages about people debating whether he was balding.

Styles rejected the claims and expressed confidence in his genetics, pointing out that his grandfather was not bald.

Styles has long been known for experimenting with his look, from a shaved head to shoulder-length hair. Fans celebrated in January 2024 when he grew out a buzzcut introduced the previous year. In the most recent appearance, he showed up to the Grammy Awards on 1 February 2026 with a closely cropped mullet.