Elsie Hewitt reflects on guilt over stepping away from traditional early motherhood expectations
Elsie Hewitt welcomed daughter, first child, Scottie Rose Hewitt Davidson, with Pete Davidson in December 2025
Elsie Hewitt is speaking up about feeling shame for choosing not to breastfeed her daughter with Pete Davidson.
The 29-year-old model spoke on the matter in an essay for Elle, saying her decision was shaped by multiple factors, including her mental health, physical recovery, and the kind of parent she hopes to be.
“The most important thing to me was doing what is best for my baby. I will always do what is best for her.”
She wrote that although the formula is safe and nutritionally complete, stepping away from breastfeeding can still feel like rejecting something instinctive.
“My body is biologically programmed to nourish my baby, and opting out of that can feel like going against something ancient, instinctual, and profoundly beautiful,” detailed Hewitt.
Hewitt described an “inherent guilt” tied to opting out, despite believing it was the right choice for her family.
“That guilt doesn’t disappear simply because the formula is safe, healthy, and nutritionally complete. I still have to remind myself — and sometimes literally ask to be told — that being mentally and emotionally OK is not separate from being a good mother.”
The couple welcomed their daughter, Scottie Rose Hewitt Davidson, in December 2025. The baby’s name honours Davidson’s father, Scott, a firefighter who died during the September 11 attacks.
