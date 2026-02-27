Why Jennifer Lopez's twins spent more time with ex Marc Anthony growing up? Source

Jennifer Lopez's twins Max and Emme have lived "a very atypical childhood" due to their parents changing work location.

A recent report by US Weekly shed light on the upbringing of Lopez's kids in different cities and shared how her kids are now "closest" to her they have ever been.

The multi-hyphenate, who celebrated her recently marked her twins' 18th birthday, welcomed her kids with ex-husband Marc Anthony.

A source told the outlet, “They have had a very atypical childhood. They have lived between New York, Florida and California on and off, and attended boarding school in Florida for some time.

“In the past few years, they have been in school in California and lived at home with Jennifer, and this is the closest she has ever been with them in a more traditional way.”

Due to Lopez and Anthony's work, they “have always moved around a lot and worked in different locations, as the insider noted, "Marc is famous for his nonstop touring schedule."

Notably, “when the children were little, they definitely spent more time with [Anthony], and he would do what he could to accommodate their schedule, even sending private jets to bring them to see him."

"But" it "became more difficult and more infrequent," due to "a variety of things."

Which includes "the kids getting older and being in boarding school, Marc traveling. It wasn’t one thing."

Now, “Jennifer is the primary parent" and "[Marc] defers to her. It works for everyone.”