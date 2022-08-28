Lidar radar starts working in Peshawar

ISLAMABAD: The most sophisticated radar system known as Lidar has started working in Peshawar to gather atmospheric clouds, aerosols, temperature, humidity and other data concerning the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) area.

It will also facilitate research on climate change, pollution and sandstorms. According to Chinese media reports, the station was put into use in Peshawar earlier this month for climate observation under a Belt and Road (B&R) project jointly undertaken by Pakistani and Chinese universities. Huang Zhongwei, a professor with the Lanzhou University, based in the northwest China Gansu province, has said that jointly built by the two universities, the station was the most advanced climate and environment observation station in Pakistan.

The Peshawar station is part of a Lidar network that also includes eight stations in northwest China’s Gansu province and Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region.

The professor said that combining the Lidar network and weather satellites, scientists had built a regional comprehensive weather monitoring system which will help them build a high-quality database, develop a weather disaster warning system and meet the needs in building new energy, transportation and other key infrastructure. Preparations to build the station were started as early as in 2018. Key equipment provided by the Chinese side were received by Pakistan last year. Engineers from the Lanzhou University visited the University of Peshawar from July 25 to August 6 this year to help install the equipment and train Pakistani engineers.

“We provide the equipment while the University of Peshawar is responsible for the site selection, electricity supply and equipment maintenance. The two sides share the data in the Belt and Road Lidar network,” said Li Wuren, an engineer with the Lanzhou University.

Khan Alam, associate professor at the Department of Physics with the University of Peshawar, said the high-tech instruments from China would help assess and redress air quality issues in Peshawar’s adjoining areas and observe the impacts on human health as well as climate changes.