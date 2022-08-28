Millennials shine in Cambridge IGCSE result

Islamabad : The Millennium Education (TME) and Future World Schools & Colleges’ learners, with their exceptional performance and persistent hard work, once again secured 100% result in IGCSE May - June 2022 series says a press release.

This outstanding achievement by learners has added another feather in the cap of The Millennium Education group and demonstrates the commitment put forth by the TME school community and teaching fraternity.

With a whopping 1,750 A*s and A’s scored cumulatively, Millennials have maintained their status as the pre-eminent students of Cambridge and have given an example to others of what the best IGCSE & A Level college in Pakistan considers a fleeting achievement.

Founder & CEO The Millennium Education Group and Future World Schools & Colleges Dr. Faisal Mushtaq TI congratulated learners on this remarkable accomplishment and encouraged them to go up and beyond the limits in pursuit of a brighter future. He further quoted, “Dedication and learning ends at resulting in excellent outcomes and being one of the best private schools in Pakistan, we shall continue to provide our learners with all the support, guidance and new opportunities for fulfilling our commitment to holistic growth”.

Erum Atif, Director Teaching and Learning at The Millennium Education group congratulated all the learners on their outstanding achievement and highlighted the importance of education by saying, “School is not just a place that you go to get good grades, it’s a place where you undergo the process of self-discovery and personal growth.” She also added that the exams were not the end but a stepping stone for the learners as they embark on a journey to take up more challenges and greater responsibilities.

The IGCSE result 2022 speaks volumes about IGCSE programme offered at The Millennium Education and Future World Schools & Colleges in Pakistan. TME is striving to provide learners with an environment where they are nurtured to be critical thinkers so that they learn the practical real-life application of what they are being taught in the classrooms, explore new ideas and think outside the box. Throughout their academic journey at The Millennium Education, learners are provided with dynamic platforms that equip them with the mindset and the skillset imperative for them to succeed in 21st-century.

Future World Schools & Colleges in Pakistan are all centers of academic excellence for IGCSE, AS & A Levels education. The Millennium Education and Future World Colleges’ students are successfully admitted into the world’s prestigious Universities all over the globe, such as King’s College London, WPI, Oxford, Harvard, Boston University, Drexel University, UCLA, Cardiff University, and many others. The young Millennials surely deserve to enjoy the limelight!