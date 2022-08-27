COAS in Karachi, briefed on Sindh, Balochistan floods

Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa. — ISPR

RAWALPINDI: Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa reached Karachi on Friday, where he was briefed about flood situation in Sindh and Balochistan and the measures taken to help the flood victims.

According to Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), the army chief will visit army troops busy in rescue and relief efforts in Sindh and Balochistan. An army flood relief centre has been established at Headquarters Army Air Defence Command Rawalpindi to oversee, coordinate the national flood relief efforts across country in coordination with the Military Operations Directorate.

The flood relief centres are being established in various parts of the country to assist collection, transportation and distribution of relief goods among the flood victims in provinces. The army troops are shifting people to safer places, providing shelter, meals and busy in medical care of the flood affectees. The ISPR also released updates on flood situation in provinces and regions.

Sindh: Light rain reported in the province with Mohenjadaro (38mm) receiving maximum rainfall. Thirteen individuals died due to incidents of structure collapse and drowning in Sanghar, Larkana and Khairpur. In Qambar Shahdad Kot, a local bund west of Warah breached due to excessive water flow due to which 600 plus people were affected.

Army relief efforts: A tent village established at Thatta for 60 families. Forward bases are still functional at Nagarparker, Badin, Thatta, Sujawal, Sanghar, Jamshoro, Mirpur Khas and Dadu district for providing ration and relief items to flood affectees. More than three additional forward bases have been established at Tando Allah Yar and Matiari. Mobile medical teams are providing medical care in far-flung areas of the province.

Kot Diji: Army teams carried out dewatering operations and also distributed ration bags. Khairpur: An evacuation operation was carried out by Army troops. Distribution of ration packets among flood affectees was carried out.

Nowshero Feroze: Dewatering operation was executed by the army troops. Ration bags were distributed in the area amongst flood affectees.

Dadu: Provision of cooked food and relief items to flood affectees was carried out. Evacuation of standard people was undertaken by the rescue teams.

Sanghar: A field medical centre was established and more than 136 patients were treated there.

Kambar Shahdad Kot: Rescue operations to evacuate stranded individuals were carried out by the army troops.

Thatta: A tent village was established for 60 plus families. Ration was distributed among them and dewatering operation was executed.

Badin: A flood relief camp was established at Tehsil Matli. Ration packets along with tents, mosquito nets and cooked food were distributed among affectees.

Balochistan: Intermittent rains were reported across the province with Sibi receiving maximum 69mm rainfall. Due to raised water levels on Yaro Causeway, traffic flow on N-65 was halted temporarily.

Jaffarabad: Railways operations were suspended due to damage to Hirok bridge between Kolpur and Mach.

Naseerabad: Road connectivity of Chattar and surroundings from Dera Murad Jamali was disrupted temporarily.

Khuzdar: Movement of traffic was restricted on M-8 at Wangu due to land-sliding. Maintenance work was under way.

Army relief efforts: Five field medical camps were established and more than 575 patients were treated there.

Jhal Magsi: Relief and dewatering operations were under way in Gandhawa city, and 250 plus ration packets were distribution. Also, cooked food was provided to over 110 flood affectees.

Naseerabad: Rescue and relief operation was in progress and 500 plus individuals were shifted to relief camps and over 200 ration packets were distributed.

Punjab: Three hundred individuals were evacuated to safer locations in Dera Ghazi Khan, and over 2000 patients were provided medical treatment. Also, 50 relief camp were established in flood affected areas and more than 5562 individuals were shifted to safer places and accommodated. Overall, 38,242 plus ration packets were distributed in the flood affected areas, and 37,428 individuals were evacuated to safer locations. Field medical camps were established including two at Mangrota, Taunsa, Fazilpur and Rajanpur by the army. At least one woman medical officer is available at each field medical camps, in addition to two male medical officers. As many as 3,847 patients were treated in four days and medicines were provided to patients.

Rescue teams comprising ex-army personnel, along with necessary equipment (13 boots, OBMs, life jackets, etc) are working in DG Khan for execution of rescue and relief operation.

Also, rescue teams of the army, equipped with more than 22 boats, OBMs, life jackets etc., are stationed in Rajanpur for execution of rescue and relief operations. Troops were deployed in Taunsa and Rojhan as well, along with necessary equipment.

Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa: Due to very high level of water in River Swat at Khwazakhela-Charsadda, Nowshera and Risalpur are highly threatened. Emergency has been declared in most affected districts due to recent floods.

Dera Ismael Khan: Due to continuous rains in the catchments areas of River Indus, flash flood occurred in all nullahs of DI Khan, resulting in disruption of road communication to Bannu, Tank, Zhob and Dera Ghazi Khan.

Tank: Flash flood occurred due to increased flow from Suleiman Ranges.

Swat: Due to heavy rainfall occurring in river Swat, roads and bridges on N-95 and N-90 were in critical condition from Bahrian to Kalam. Kalam-Bahrian road was blocked temporarily. It is likely to be cleared in two, three days.

Kaghan and Naran: Bridges over River Kumhar at Mahndri were washed away due to heavy flows.

Relief efforts: Rescue operation was carried out by the army in DI Khan, and more than 13 individuals were rescued. The army established nine relief camps and distributed 1,110 ration packets among affectees.

Female medical centres were established at village Rori and Maddi, and over 600 patients were treated there. A medical camp was established at Darazinda and 400 locals were treated medically. The army troops are assisting the civil administration in removal of debris and opening of blocked roads in Swat.