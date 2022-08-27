Imran refuses to collect funds for flood relief

PTI Chairman Imran Khan. —File Photo

ISLAMABAD: PTI Chairman and former prime minister Imran Khan Friday expressed his inability to raise funds for flood relief efforts.

In a video released after he took an aerial view of the flood-affected areas in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Imran said he could not currently collect funds for the flood-hit KP province, as he had to collect donations for Shaukat Khanum, NUML University and Al-Qadir University.

Chief Minister Mehmood Khan and Ali Amin Gandapur accompanied him during the aerial visit. Imran said he could only appeal for funds when assessment of losses will come to him as he should along with the relief activities being undertaken.

Our Tank correspondent adds: PTI Chairman Imran Khan visited Tank district to review the flood situation. Accompanied by Chief Minister Mahmood Khan, he went to a relief camp set up at the Government College.



Deputy Commissioner Hameedullah Khattak apprised him on the losses caused by floods and the relief activities undertaken by the administration. The official said six committees have been formed to help the flood victims. “The bodies include roads connectivity committee, committee on relief camps, committee on tents and non-food items provision to victims, health committee, power supply committee, and the emergency committee that would assess any emergency issue,” he added.

said many official buildings such as the district courts, the compound of deputy commissioner, public parks, PTCL Colony, FC Line, grid station were inundated by flood; however, the district administration cleared all these areas through 235 dewatering operations. The deputy commissioner said Tank-Pezu Road and Tank-Jandola Road had been reopened for traffic.

The week-long heavy flash flood in the district and adjoining Waziristan caused damage to houses, crops and other infrastructure. He said the torrential rains and floods inundated approximately 20 percent of urban areas and 80 per cent of rural areas in the district.

According to reports, the Warren Canal suffered damage and developed breeches as well at certain points during the week-long flooding.