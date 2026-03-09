Tim Cook opens up about Apple’s secret formula

Apple CEO Tim Cook has shared what he believes is the key reason behind the company’s long-running success, saying its combination of people and culture makes it nearly impossible for others to replicate.

Cook spoke about the company’s philosophy and Steve Jobs' legacy and Apple’s position as a top technology firm for decades during his recent interview before Apple’s 50th anniversary on April 1.

Cook explained during an interview with the CBS News programme that Apple achieves its success through its employees who develop intellectual property and through its organisational culture that supports innovative thinking.

According to Cook, building the right team and fostering an environment where ideas can develop freely allows the company to keep creating successful products even as technology evolves. He described Apple as being in a “party of one”, suggesting the company’s formula is unique and difficult for competitors to reproduce.

The approach that Apple takes to its 50th anniversary works better for the company because they concentrate on upcoming events instead of celebrating their previous accomplishments.

His observation about Apple's history shows that their past achievements help the company establish its ongoing progress.

The technology industry has seen many companies transform their core business activities throughout their existence. However, Apple still maintains its dedication to developing new products that will help users through its original mission, which has existed from its founding days.

According to Apple CEO, the company has built its corporate identity through decades of creating an environment that promotes teamwork between employees who hold different viewpoints. He described this approach as similar to a “rock tumbler”, where ideas collide and refine each other until the best solution emerges.