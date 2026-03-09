TCS unveils Physical AI innovation at 7th Gemini Experience Center in Michigan

Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) has announced its plan to officially open its seventh Gemini Experience Center (GEC) in Troy, Michigan, aiming to deploy physical AI solutions for manufacturing.

The second facility of its own kind in the US has developed in collaboration with Google Cloud, featuring the TCS physical AI blueprint integrating AI-powered robotics with advanced sensors and edge intelligence.

The recent announcement marks a major step in TCS’ vision which aims to establish 13 centers by 2026. The company has already established GECs in Bengaluru, New York, Chennai, Riyadh, Singapore and São Paulo as part of its innovation ecosystem.

The six additional centers are expected to launch later this year.

Features of 7th Gemini Experience Center

The 7th Gemini Experience Center in Troy will allow the manufacturers to test and use Physical AI for various applications, ranging from safety, patrolling, and operational efficiency equipped with intelligence, moving to the edge.

Physical AI blueprint will be used in exploring autonomous patrolling, PPE compliance, environmental monitoring, and predictive equipment health monitoring.

Anupam Singhal, President – Manufacturing, TCS, said, “With the launch of our Physical AI Gemini Experience Center for Manufacturing, we are enabling manufacturers to extend visibility and decision-making into environments that are difficult, risky, or inefficient for humans to access.”

TCS Physical AI features an end-to-end framework that integrates AI-powered humanoid robots with cutting-edge sensing and edge intelligence to deliver high efficiency-based manufacturing operations and operational insights.

The facility will be designed with a human-in-the-loop approach in which these Physical AI systems operate alongside human workers to enhance safety.

According to Saurabh Tiwary, VP and General Manager, Cloud AI, Google Cloud, the recent partnership with TCS will not only accelerate the deployment of agentic AI in industrial sectors but also usher in a new era dominated by intelligence-driven more autonomous, resilient, and data-driven enterprises.

“The goal is to create future-ready industrial environments that are safer, more adaptive and continuously aware at scale,” Singhal said.