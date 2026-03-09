Find out if your personal information is being sold online

A little-known Google tool now lets users check whether their personal details, including home addresses, are being sold or exposed online and it’s completely free. The service enables users to search and remove their information from search results, providing them with an opportunity to protect their privacy in an increasingly digital world.

Experts have warned that as more personal information is available online, it is more likely to be used by scammers or even sold to data brokers. The privacy tool from Google enables users to search their personal information such as their name or address and remove it from search results.

Though this service doesn’t remove the information from the original sites, it removes the information from search engine results so that the information is not misused.

Users who have tried the feature report it works effectively. One commenter shared, “I never knew about this, so thank you. I will be using this tool from now on.” Another said, “It actually works. I’ve got emails confirming things have been removed. I searched afterwards, and nothing showed up.”

As concern about online privacy grows, this tool can be an important step towards individuals taking control of their personal data.

Google has a very simple process for removing data. Users can select the search results containing the data they want to remove and ask Google to remove them. The tech giant will review the removal request and remove the data from its search index if approved. This way, even if the data remains on the Internet, it won’t be easily found using a search engine.

This free tool makes it easier than ever to find out where your data can be found online and take steps to protect it. Experts have emphasized that while this may not be a complete solution for online privacy issues, it can be a very effective first step for individuals.