2 injured in hand grenade blast

PESHAWAR: Two people were wounded in a grenade explosion outside a house in Yousufabad in the limits of the Paharipura Police Station on Friday.

Reports said unidentified attackers hurled a hand grenade into the house of a trader, Saddam, that went off, injuring two persons, including a female. The wounded persons were taken to hospital. Most of such attacks are happening in KP by the extortionists.