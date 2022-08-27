 
Saturday August 27, 2022
Peshawar

2 injured in hand grenade blast

By Bureau report
August 27, 2022

PESHAWAR: Two people were wounded in a grenade explosion outside a house in Yousufabad in the limits of the Paharipura Police Station on Friday.

Reports said unidentified attackers hurled a hand grenade into the house of a trader, Saddam, that went off, injuring two persons, including a female. The wounded persons were taken to hospital. Most of such attacks are happening in KP by the extortionists.

