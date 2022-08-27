Canadian envoy meets housing secretary

Islamabad : Canadian High Commissioner Wendy Gilmour on Friday called on housing and works secretary Iftikhar Ali Shallwani in his office here and discussed with him cooperation between the two countries in the house building sector, especially low-cost options.

She appreciated the Pakistani government's efforts to provide affordable housing to the vulnerable and poor people and said the Canadian companies would like to be part of them and other initiatives in the country. The secretary invited her to the upcoming First International Housing Expo-2022.

The ambassador accepted the invitation and said she was glad to know about the participation of the Canadian companies in it.