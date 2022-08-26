Rana Sana booked in Gujrat on terrorism, other charges

Interior minister Rana Sanaullah speaking to media in this undated file photo.



GUJRAT: The police Thursday registered a case against Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah on the charges of terrorism and interference in government matters. The case was filed by a citizen in the Industrial Area Police Station here.

According to the first information report (FIR), the interior minister threatened the government officials to kill their children and said that Pakistan’s court and its judiciary would not help them.

The FIR added that Sanaullah said they [government] will surround those judges who are going to promote PTI’s agenda. “Rana Sanaullah’s statement was to terrorise the judiciary, chief secretary and other government officials and to not let them do their job so that they are unable to fulfil their judicial commitments,” stated the report citing an old video of the PMLN leader.

The FIR said the minister’s statement caused fear and terror among the judiciary, authorities, police, bureaucracy and the nation. Soon after the news came out, PMLQ senior leader Moonis Elahi said that the interior minister would be arrested soon.



“You make false cases against Imran Khan, now Pakistani nation has registered a true case against you,” he wrote on Twitter. The PMLQ leader was referring to a case registered against PTI Chairman Imran Khan last week for threatening an additional sessions judge and senior police officers of the Islamabad Police at a rally in the federal capital’s F-9 Park.