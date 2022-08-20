Rana Sanaullah rejects torture allegations, says Shahbaz Gill ‘staging drama’

Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah addresses a press conference. Photo: Ministry of Interior/file

ISLAMABAD: Rejecting the reports claiming PTI leader Shahbaz Gill was subjected to severe torture and sexually abused during Islamabad Police custody, Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah said that the detained leader is "staging a drama".

During a telephonic conversation with Geo News, Rana Sanaullah said, “Imran Khan is lying as usual that gruesome torture was inflicted on Shahbaz Gill.”

He maintained that if Khan thinks that someone has committed any abuse, he should file an application against him.

Responding to a question, the interior minister warned PTI of legal action against attacking the Pakistan Institute Of Medical Sciences (PIMS) or Islamabad’s Red Zone.

Rallies against Gill's ‘sexual abuse’

A day earlier, PTI Chairman Imran Khan announced nationwide rallies to show solidarity with his chief of staff, Shahbaz Gill after the former premier claimed his party leader faced “sexual abuse” in police custody.

“I will lead a rally in Islamabad tomorrow [...] and rallies will be held in all divisional headquarters across the country,” the PTI chairman told journalists after he was barred from meeting Gill at the Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS).

PTI leaders have demanded the release of Gill from police custody and repeatedly claimed that he was tortured.

Amnesty International has also raised concerns over reports regarding the PTI leader.

Meanwhile, a district and sessions court Friday ordered the police to send Shahbaz Gill to the PIMS for a reassessment of his health.

“Shahbaz Gill’s condition is not fine,” the court remarked while announcing the verdict reserved by duty judge Judicial Magistrate Raja Farrukh Ali Khan.

The authorities have been directed to keep him in PIMS till Monday.

Gill was presented before the court early morning. He was escorted by the police to court in a wheelchair from the PIMS after being deemed “fit” by a medical board.

Strict security arrangements were in place outside the court.