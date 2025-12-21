Switzerland to offer social media ban after Australia

The Swiss Ministry suggests exploring a social media ban for children, inspired by Australia's recent move and emphasizes better protection for children from harmful content and nudges platforms towards accountability.

Interior Minister Elizebeth Baume-Schneider quoted on Sunday, December 21, 2025, as saying that Switzerland must do more to shield children from social media risks, signaling that she was open to a potential ban on the platforms for youngsters.

Following Australia’s recent ban on social media for under-16s, Baume-Schneider told SonntagsBlick newspaper that Switzerland should examine similar measures.

“The debate in Australia and the ‌EU is ‌important. It must also ‌be ⁠conducted in Switzerland. ‌I am open to a social media ban,” said the minister, a member of the centre-left Social Democrats. “We must better protect our children.”

Schneider said authorities needed to look at what should be restricted, listing options ⁠such as banning social media use by children, ‌curbing harmful content, and addressing ‍algorithms that prey on ‍young people’s vulnerabilities.

She informed detailed discussions will begin ‍in the next year, supported by a report on the issue, adding, “We mustn’t forget social media platforms and they must take responsibility for what children and young people consume.”

Australia’s ban has won praise ⁠from many parents and groups advocating for the welfare of children and drawn criticism from major technology companies and defenders of free speech.

Earlier this month, the parliament of the Swiss canton of Fribourg voted to prohibit children from using mobile phones at school until they are about 15, the latest step taken at ‌a local level in Switzerland to curb their use in schools.

