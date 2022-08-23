Imran Khan can be arrested if govt decides: Rana Sanaullah

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Interior Rana Sanaullah on Tuesday said that PTI Chairperson Imran Khan can be arrested if the coalition government decides.

Speaking on Geo News show "Aaj Shahzab Khanzada Kay Saath", the minister said: "If Khan is arrested, they [PTI and supporters] will not be able to do what they are threatening to do."

During the show, Sanaullah said that Gill’s comments, which have landed him in jail on charges of sedition, "were not the act of an individual" and it was a move "by the party".

He added that PTI’s social media wing was involved.

Sanaullah said that during police inquiry, "Gill admitted that it was a written statement".

The minister asked why "PTI has not apologised" for the negative propaganda on social media against martyrs of the helicopter crash. He alleged that those involved in the campaign were from PTI.

Sanaullah said that Punjab is not being ruled by PTI; in fact, "it is being ruled by PML-Q and the biggest thief".

“The Punjab government cannot continue this way. The internal stories we are hearing are bizzare,” he said, adding whatever is going on between PTI and PML-Q at present "will not go on in the future".