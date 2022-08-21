PTI’s Fawad Chaudhry claims Shahbaz Gill was tortured in 'CIA cell'

Fawad Chaudhry addresses the media during a press conference. — Screengrab courtesy Youtube/HumNews

ISLAMABAD: PTI leader Fawad Chaudhry on Sunday claimed that the party chairperson Imran Khan's chief of staff Shahbaz Gill was "tortured in a CIA cell".

His comments came in a press conference he held in response to Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah’s where the latter termed PTI’s allegations of abuse on Gill a “drama”.

Fawad said that the torture on political prisoners cannot be condoned under any circumstances.

"I'm surprised that Rana Sanaullah didn't learn anything from the torture inflicted on him in the past," he added, expressing disbelief at the way the allegations are being dismissed.

Chaudhry further stated that the interior minister is acting as the “army’s mouthpiece” nowadays.

He complained about how Khan and party lawyers were not allowed to meet Gill.



"Why aren't they letting anyone meet Gill if he is in good health?" he asked, further questioning the government’s reluctance to conduct inquiry if it insists against Gill being tortured.

Reiterating his proposal to conduct an inquiry about Gill being tortured, Fawad said that PTI demands the formation of an independent commission comprising Saad Rafique, Mustafa Nawaz Khokhar, Shireen Mazari, and others.

"The judge who doesn't consider torture a serious issue has no right to serve the post," he remarked.

Chaudhry said that the PTI will file a case against Islamabad’s inspector general, deputy inspector general and a female magistrate.