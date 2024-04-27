Armed men abduct sessions judge near Tank-DI Khan border: police

Sessions judge Shakirullah Marwat. — supplied

Unidentified armed men allegedly abducted a district and sessions judge, Shakirullah Marwat, posted at a South Waziristan's local court, on his way back from Tank to Dera Ismail Khan, police confirmed on Saturday.

The police said that the judge was kidnapped near the border area between Tank and DI Khan in a village named Bagwal, when he was returning from duty.

Providing details on the matter, DI Khan Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Mohammad Adnan said that the abductors left the judge's car and driver on the spot.



Police have said that no one has claimed the responsibility of the judge's abduction.

Reacting to the unfortunate incident, Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Central Information Secretary Faisal Karim Kundi expressed concern and grief over the matter.

He called on KP Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur to explain the reason of his "non-seriousness" in the establishment of peace in the province.

"[The] CM should tell why isn't he serious about establishment of peace and why are terrorists are on the loose," he asked.

Kundi said that the reports of the judge's abduction has given rise to sense of insecurity among the masses. He then prayed for the safe recovery of the judge.

Taking notice of the matter, KP CM Gandapur issued directives for safe recovery of the abducted judge. He said that emergency measures should be taken for Marwat's recovery and all available resources should be utilised for the task.

Gandapur condemned the incident, saying that elements involved in the kidnapping cannot escape justice.